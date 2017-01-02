Person fatally shot by DuPage County deputy during domestic call

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - A DuPage County sheriff’s deputy fatally shot a person after responding to a “violent” domestic battery call early Monday near west suburban Villa Park, police said.

About midnight, the first deputy to arrive at the home near Standish Lane and Ardmore Avenue got into an “altercation” with a suspect, prompting the deputy to open fire, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.

The suspect was taken to Elmhurst Hospital, where he died. Authorities were still working to identify him as of Monday night, according to the DuPage County coroner’s office. An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday.

Police withheld the name of the deputy who shot him.

Illinois State Police are investigating the use of force, and the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office has been notified, police said.