3 hurt in crash between ambulance, car in Naperville

- Three people were injured in a crash between a car and an Aurora ambulance early Tuesday in west suburban Naperville.

Shortly before 3:30 a.m., the ambulance carrying two paramedics was driving west on Aurora when it collided with a black 1998 Toyota Camry that was traveling north on Ogden, according to a statement from the Naperville Police Department.

Authorities arrived at the scene to find the ambulance flipped onto its side in the intersection of Aurora Avenue and Illinois Route 34, police said.

The paramedics were on their way back from taking a patient to Edward Hospital, according to the Aurora Fire Department. No patients were inside the ambulance at the time of the crash.

The Camry had pulled off the road into the parking lot by the time emergency crews arrived, police said. The 52-year-old woman who was driving the Camry and the two Aurora Fire Department paramedics from the ambulance were all taken to Edward Hospital in Naperville.

The paramedics have been treated and released, according to fire officials. The driver of the ambulance, a 22-year veteran of the Aurora Fire Department, will be placed on administrative leave pending the results of the investigation by Naperville police.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has any information about it is asked to call the Naperville Police Department’s Traffic Unit at (630) 305-5379 or email sookd@naperville.il.us.