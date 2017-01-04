Mechanical failure delays several Metra trains

- A mechanical failure delayed trains on Metra’s Milwaukee District West and North Central Service lines Wednesday morning.

Inbound MD-West train No. 2212, scheduled to depart Roselle at 6:54 a.m., will not operate Wednesday because of a mechanical failure, according to a service update from Metra. Train No. 2214, scheduled to depart Hanover Park at 6:57 a.m. and arrive in Chicago at 7:57 a.m., will make an additional stop in Mannheim to accommodate affected passengers.

Train No. 2208, scheduled to arrive in Chicago by 7:20 a.m., was also operating about 7 minutes behind schedule, Metra said.

North Central Service train No. 104, scheduled to arrive in Chicago at 7:47 a.m., will accommodate commuters between River Grove and Western Avenue affected by the service change, according to Metra.