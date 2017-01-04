Chicago alderman says he'll challenge Rauner in 2018 Local Chicago alderman says he'll challenge Rauner in 2018 Chicago Alderman Ameya Pawar says he's running to unseat Republican Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner in 2018.

The Democrat and second-term alderman said Wednesday he would provide "a progressive counter-balance to the governor's agenda."

Pawar says he would push for Illinois to impose an additional tax on incomes over $1 million. He also wants to expand subsidized day care -- a program Rauner cut amid Illinois' budget crisis -- and would decriminalize more drug offenses.

Illinois Republican Party spokesman Steven Jaffe called Pawar an "out-of-touch, tax-hiking politician," noting he's supported several Chicago tax increases.

Pawar starts with a massive fundraising disadvantage. His campaign account has about $50,000. Rauner just gave his own campaign $50 million.

Other Democrats considering running are businessmen Chris Kennedy and J.B. Pritzker and state Sen. Andy Manar.