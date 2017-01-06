Tickets for Obama farewell to be handed out at 8 a.m. Saturday

- Public ticket distribution for President Obama’s farewell address in Chicago next week will start at 8 a.m. on Saturday at McCormick Place, the Chicago Sun-Times is reporting.

Tickets are free, and one ticket per person will be handed out on a first-come, first-serve basis, according to details released by the White House on Thursday.

No one will be allowed to line up before 6 a.m., the White House said. There’s also no “loitering, camping or other overnight activities” allowed outside McCormick Place prior to 6 a.m. on Saturday.

Booking Obama’s evening presidential farewell at McCormick Place — where he celebrated his 2012 re-election with a massive rally — suggests the Jan. 10 event is a giant send-off days before he leaves office at noon Jan. 20.

Obama and his administration have been highlighting his big achievements over two terms as his presidency is coming to a close. His legacy will be a main theme of his farewell speech.