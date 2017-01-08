3 hurt in extra-alarm fire in Austin

CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire) - Three people suffered minor injuries in an extra-alarm fire Sunday morning in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

Crews responded at 7:12 a.m. to the two-story building at Cicero and Huron, according to Fire Media Affairs. The alarm was upgraded to a 2-11 at 7:36 a.m.

Three people were taken with minor injuries to South Suburban Hospital in Hazel Crest, according to Fire Media. The blaze was extinguished by 9 a.m.

About 12 people were displaced by the fire, according to Fire Media.

The Office of Fire Investigation is at the scene.