Legislation would require Illinois schools to test for lead

- Illinois elementary schools and daycares would have to test drinking water for lead and notify parents of the results under newly-filed legislation.

The plan was introduced Monday in the final days of the current legislative session. The proposal applies to all public and private schools built before 2000 with students through grade 5.

Illinois has roughly 2,500 elementary schools. Many -- including over 300 in Chicago -- have already tested. The proposal also covers licensed daycare centers.

Environmental experts estimate it'll cost between $500 and $5,000 per facility. Schools must pay, which could be difficult for some cash-strapped districts.

Attorney General Lisa Madigan's office and the Illinois Environmental Council have pushed lead testing legislation for months. Gov. Bruce Rauner's administration says it's on board with the latest plan after negotiations.