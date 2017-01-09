Illinois Senate puts forth budget framework in final 2 days

- The Illinois Senate is poised to attempt a state budget solution on its own as the General Assembly returns to Springfield on Monday for the final two days of session.

A bipartisan Senate deal began to emerge late last week with a goal of breaking the long-standing deadlock between Democrats who control the Legislature and Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner. It could see a vote as early as Monday, according to Sen. Pamela Althoff, a McHenry Republican.

But even if the Senate adopts a plan, there's no time to push it to the House and on to the governor for his signature. The current legislative session ends Tuesday and a new General Assembly is sworn in Wednesday.

Senate leaders acknowledge their late push is a means to lay out a framework for the next session.

The state has limped along since the middle of 2015 without an annual spending plan because Rauner, a wealthy businessman, insists on a package of regulatory changes to help business and curb union power, a local property tax freeze and limits on politicians' power and longevity. Democrats refuse to negotiate anything but dollars and cents in terms of the budget.

The new Senate plan would include an income tax hike to tackle a multibillion-dollar budget deficit, which Democrats have argued is necessary along with spending cuts. It would also put up for consideration some of Rauner's pet projects, including term limits on legislators and property-tax relief.

A spokesman for Senate President John Cullerton declined comment. In the House, a spokesman for Democratic Speaker Michael Madigan noted the chamber hasn't been part of the talks and couldn't comment on them.

The Senate convenes late Monday and it's likely Republicans and Democrats will meet separately in lengthy closed-door meetings to discuss strategy before emerging -- possibly to vote on the budget measure.