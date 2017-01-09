Police: 35-year-old man went missing from Brighton Park last week

- Police are searching for a 35-year-old man who went missing one week ago from the Brighton Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Efrain Juarez has been missing from the 2900 block of West 36th Street since Jan. 2, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

Juarez is described as a 5-foot-10, 180-pound Hispanic man with close-cropped black hair, brown eyes, a short stubbly beard and mustache, according to police.

He was last seen wearing a navy blue knit cap with white graphics, thick black sleeveless vest, teal sweatshirt, gray sweatshirt with writing on the front, light blue jeans and gray boots, police said. He might also be wearing black plastic-framed glasses.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380 or 911.