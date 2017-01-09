Museums, CTA prep for Obama's farewell address

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - President Barack Obama’s farewell address Tuesday evening in Chicago is prompting the CTA to add extra service, and will close several Museum Campus institutions early.

The Field Museum will close at 1 p.m. Tuesday and the Adler Planetarium and Shedd Aquarium will close at 1:15 p.m., according to a joint statement from the museums.

CTA will operate longer Green Line trains between 6 p.m. Tuesday and 1 a.m. Wednesday, according to the CTA. The #3 King Drive bus will also run more frequently between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The Cermak-McCormick Place Green Line station is located about three blocks west of McCormick Place, CTA said. Commuters taking the Red, Brown, Orange and Blue lines will be able to make free transfers on the Green Line from Red and Orange Line Roosevelt stations, the Clark/Lake Blue Line station and Brown and Pink Line loop stations.

Doors open at 5 p.m. for Obama’s speech, which is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. at McCormick Place.