St. Charles East HS cancels classes Tuesday due to widespread illness

FOX 32 NEWS - On Tuesday, a suburban high school will be closed because hundreds of students are sick.

It is widespread and there's no indication that things are getting better, at least not at this point.

It is out of concern of the illness spreading that officials in District 303 have told St. Charles East High School students to stay home on Tuesday.

The impact of the illness, with students dealing with flu-like symptoms, caused widespread absenteeism on Monday.

A teacher reported on their Facebook page that there were an estimated one thousand kids out sick Monday, either with symptoms or concerns about getting sick.

Word of kids getting sick started over the weekend and basketball games were cancelled.

Working in conjunction with the Kane County Health Department, the school then had the janitorial staff do a thorough cleaning before the students returned Monday. But with maybe half the school out sick, parents are concerned.

“I'm feeling pretty fine, I mean there's a lot of kids at our school that are sick, I mean I had about seven kids per class, but I'm feeling fine, I haven't got infected yet,” said senior Jack Macklin.

“I don't want him there, he's going on a college audition on Friday, I want him to be well for that, if he can just stay home until things get better, I'm gonna feel better. Yea, I don't want him there,” said parent Laura Purdy.