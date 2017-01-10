More than 300 flights canceled at O'Hare

CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire) - More than 300 flights have been canceled at O’Hare International Airport Tuesday and delays are averaging more than an hour.

A total of 313 flights have been canceled at O’Hare as of 3:45 p.m., according to the city’s Department of Aviation. Delays are averaging 67 minutes.

At Midway, two flights have been canceled and average delays are less than 15 minutes.

A spokeswoman for the aviation department declined to say if high winds were contributing to the delays and cancellations, but a high wind warning is in effect in Chicago until 10 p.m. Wind gusts up to 55 miles per hour have been reported across northern Illinois, according the National Weather Service.

