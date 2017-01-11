Man fatally struck by van on Eisenhower Expressway

- A man was fatally struck by a van Tuesday night on the Eisenhower Expressway.

About 11:10 p.m., 24-year-old Marcus J. Neely had stopped his vehicle to change a tire on the shoulder of the inbound lanes of I-290 near Central Avenue when he dropped a flashlight in the roadway, authorities said.

When the man attempted to retrieve the flashlight, he was struck by a van, according to Illinois State Police.

Neely, of the 1800 block of South 20th Avenue in Maywood, was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:32 p.m., the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. No other injuries were reported.

The driver of the van stayed at the scene of the crash, police said. No citations or charges were issued.