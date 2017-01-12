Bicyclist fatally struck by car in Humboldt Park

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - A bicyclist was fatally struck by a car Wednesday night in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side.

At 10:38 p.m., a Chevrolet Cruze was driving north on Sacramento when the car struck a man riding a bicycle west on Division, according to Chicago Police.

The 34-year-old man was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. His name was not released Thursday afternoon.

The driver of the Cruze, a 36-year-old man, stayed at the scene of the crash, police said. No citations have been issued.

The police Major Accidents Investigation Unit is investigating.