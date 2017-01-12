Indiana Toll Road reopens after multiple crashes in Gary

- Icy road conditions closed the westbound lanes of the Indiana Toll Road for more than two hours and caused multiple crashes Thursday morning in Gary.

The westbound lanes of I-80/94 were closed shortly after 5 a.m. near Cline Avenue due to the slick roadway, according to Indiana State Police Sgt. Tim Moon.

As many as 15 crashes were reported, with many cars sliding off the road, Moon said. One person was taken to the hospital complaining of neck pain. That person’s injuries were not though to be life-threatening.

Salt trucks were dispatched to the area and the tollway was reopened by 7:30 a.m., Moon said.

The National Weather Service put a freezing rain advisory into effect until 9 a.m. Thursday. Freezing rain or drizzle could cause ice accumulations of up to a tenth of an inch in Cook, Lake, McHenry, DuPage, Will, Kane and DeKalb counties, as well as Lake and Porter counties in northwest Indiana.