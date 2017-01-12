Limited South Shore Line service resumes after weather delays

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - The South Shore Line has resumed operations with limited service after the trains were stopped Thursday morning because of ice on overhead electric lines.

Limited eastbound service will resume, with only one train running westbound Thursday night, according to an alert posted on the South Shore Line’s website.

Trains 15, 119, 19, 121, 123, and 101 will run eastbound and only train 22 will run westbound between Michigan City and Millennium Station. All service east of Michigan City to South Bend remains suspended.

Train 6, which was scheduled to depart South Bend Airport at 6 a.m. and arrive at Millennium Station at 6:55 a.m., was having mechanical problems and stopped Thursday morning.

Some passengers on that train posted messages on social media saying they were stuck for nearly 5 hours near the Hegewisch station.

The Metra Electric line is honoring South Shore tickets Thursday.