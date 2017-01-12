DOJ to reveal long-awaited investigative findings into CPD on Friday Local DOJ to reveal long-awaited investigative findings into CPD on Friday Another now infamous police dashcam video set off a 13-month long federal investigation of the Chicago Police Department, and a report of their findings is expected Friday.

“And we have no illusions that change is easy, or that it comes about overnight. We all know better,” said U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch.

In Baltimore on Thursday, Lynch announced a consent decree, requiring police to stop their civil rights violations and implement reforms. On Friday, she's expected to be in Chicago to reveal investigative findings, which could lead to a similar deal in Chicago.

A federal source says investigators have concluded that Chicago police have exhibited a pattern of unconstitutional misconduct. The mayor on Friday provided his likely response.

“My general approach will be to build off of what we've done over the past year, and continue to make the reforms and changes that are necessary, because they are in our self-interest,” Mayor Emanuel said.

It was the release of the Laquan McDonald video that put Chicago's police practices in the national spotlight and led to the federal civil rights investigation. So far, the city has increased police training and use of bodycams while shaking up police discipline.

It's expected that once the findings are revealed Friday, the city will agree to move forward toward a court enforceable consent decree, which could take months to complete.

The president of the Fraternal Order of Police says that he can't defend his officers until he's seen the DOJ report.

“This is all assumption, innuendo at this point. Yah know, I have not seen it, the report. I have not seen it or been briefed on it,” said Dean Angelo.

Law Professor Richard Kling says these federal investigation, and subsequent consent degrees, often do lead to meaningful reforms.

“We've seen what's happened in Ferguson as a result of the Justice Department, where there's been massive amount of changes, so I think it means something for the future,” Kling said.

But Kling also says any changes ordered for Chicago police could be undone when a new Republican administration takes over.

Changes in the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division are likely under the Trump administration because the president-elect is considered to be more of an advocate for the police.