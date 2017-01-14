Cubs seeking 20 lucky fans to present World Series rings to team in April

Would you like to help present the Cubs with their 2016 World Series rings?



The Cubs are going to let 20 lucky fans on to the field to assist with the ceremony at Wrigley Field on Wednesday, April 12.



They're running a contest on Twitter with the hashtag #CubsRingBearer.



To enter, you nominate the most loyal Cubs fan you know by submitting a video via Twitter.



Here are the rules:

All videos must be 60 seconds or less.

All videos must be submitted via Twitter.

You must include the nominee's full name, age, and hometown.

The nominee must be at least 13.

Nominees must be residents of the United States or territories.

Nominations must be submitted before 12:59 a.m. EST on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

Read more about the contest on the Cubs website by clicking here.





