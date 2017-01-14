Teenager in critical after shooting inside Chicago restaurant

Posted:Jan 14 2017 08:40PM CST

Updated:Jan 14 2017 08:40PM CST

A 17-year-old boy was in critical condition Saturday night after a shooting broke out in a Little Village restaurant.

That shooting was all caught on surveillance video.

It happened just before 1 a.m. Saturday in the 4000 block of West Ogden.

Police say the victim got into a fight with a group of people. Then someone in the group pulled out a gun and shot the teen numerous times.

No one is in custody.
 

