Lake County deputies respond to 4th overdose in 10 days

LIBERTYVILLE (Sun-Times Media Wire) - In the past ten days, Lake County deputies have responded to four overdoses with one resulting in death.

The most recent overdose occurred Friday night in unincorporated Libertyville, according to a statement from the Lake County sheriff’s office. About 11:15 a.m. deputies were called to the 31200 block of North Route 45 where they found a 30-year-old man who wasn’t breathing and had no pulse.

Deputy Craig Somerville began CPR and Deputy Tietz administered two doses of Naloxone to the man, police said. When Grayslake paramedics arrived at the scene, the man started to regain consciousness and began breathing on his own. The paramedics took him to a local hospital where he is expected to recover.

“This is a major community-wide problem. Overdose from opioids has become far too common and exactly why treatment is a critical component. We as a community have to ensure those suffering from opioid addiction receive proper treatment to end this epidemic,” Undersheriff Ray Rose said.

Deputies began carrying Naloxone about two years ago and as a result have saved over 25 lives from opioid overdose, police said.