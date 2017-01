KANKAKEE, ILLINOIS (FOX 32 News) - It's cold outside, but that's no excuse to hand your car over to a crook.

Kankakee police are warning residents not to leave their cars running with the keys inside.

The police department said on Sunday that five cars have been stolen in the far south suburban town in the past three days.

All the owners said they had been warming up their cars by leaving the cars running, unlocked, with the keys inside.