Chicago Cubs head to the White House for Monday meet and greet Local Cubs head to the White House for Monday meet and greet The Chicago Cubs hit the road Sunday night, on their way to the White House.

The Chicago Cubs hit the road Sunday night, on their way to the White House.

They flew out of Chicago on Sunday night, so they could make it for a noontime meet and greet with President Obama on Monday. The Cubs are being recognized for their first World Series title since 1908.



History was made on November 2 when a 108 year drought came to an end in Chicago, as the Cubs became World Series champs. Moments later President Obama congratulated the team and via twitter invited the champs to the White House.



@POTUS tweeted: “It happened: @Cubs win World Series. That's change even this South Sider can believe in. Want to come to the White House before I leave?”



“The conversation we had from Air Force One after the World Series and how excited he is and he's got a bunch of staffers from out here too so it will be a lot of fun,” said Cubs manager Joe Maddon.



“We are excited I know that there’s probably about three people that I would get star struck by and he's one of them,” said Chicago Cubs player Addison Russell who hopes to sway the longtime White Sox fan. “Maybe we can convert him, that would be nice.”



President Obama has welcomed world champions from Chicago in the past; the Chicago Blackhawks visited with him three times during his presidency after they won the Stanley Cup.



“I haven't given up on the Bulls or the White Sox or the Bears or heck I'd even take the Cubs, but in the meantime let’s give it up for the Chicago Blackhawks!” said President Obama in February of 2016 as he honored their third World Championship.



Some fans we talked to outside Wrigley agree, that a visit to the White House means a little more with a Chicago connection.



“Even though Obama is a White Sox fan, he's a Chicago guy so he knows what it means,” said Cubs fan George Josten. “I think it's maybe a little more special for them.”



FOX 32 will broadcast the meet and greet LIVE Monday around noon. Also check for a live stream at Fox32chicago.com.