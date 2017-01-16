7 injured in crash with CTA bus in Ashburn

CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire) - At least seven people were injured in a crash that involved two vehicles and a CTA bus Monday morning in the Ashburn neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The crash happened just before 9:45 a.m. at the intersection of 79th Street and Kedzie Avenue, according to Fire Media Affairs.

Two people were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in serious to critical condition; one person was taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital in Evergreen Park in serious condition; and four people were taken to Holy Cross Hospital in good to fair condition, Fire Media Affairs said.

Another four people declined transportation to a hospital and were treated at the scene.