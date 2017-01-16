12-year-old boy dies in Barrington bicycle fall

- A 12-year-old boy died Saturday after he fell from his bicycle in northwest suburban Barrington.

Emergency responders were called about 3:40 p.m. to Jonathan Kallas’ home in the 300 block of Sharon Drive, according to Barrington police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

He was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge where he was pronounced dead at 5:40 p.m., authorities said. An autopsy showed he died of injuries suffered in a fall from his bike and his death was ruled an accident.

An investigation found Kallas suffered a severe head injury while riding his bike in the 400 block of North Lake Zurich Road in Barrington, police said on Monday.