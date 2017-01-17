Police: 3 killed, 1 critically injured in Eisenhower Expressway crash

Posted:Jan 17 2017 05:38AM CST

Updated:Jan 17 2017 05:39AM CST

CHICAGO (SUN TIMES MEDIA WIRE) - Three people were killed and and another person was critically injured in a crash early Tuesday on the Eisenhower Expressway, police said.

The single-vehicle crash happened about 2:15 a.m. in the outbound lanes of I-290 near Western Avenue, according to Illinois State Police.

Two people were dead at the scene. Two more people had to be extricated from the vehicle and were taken to Stroger Hospital, where one was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately provide information on the fatalities.

The fourth person was listed in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, police said.

As of 4 a.m., all outbound lanes were closed to traffic in the area, police said.

