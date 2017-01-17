17-year-old girl missing more than a month from Near West Side

- Police are searching for a 17-year-old girl who has been missing for more than a month from the University Village neighborhood on the Near West Side.

Tennille Hall has been missing since Dec. 1 from the 900 block of South Lytle, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

She is described as a 5-foot, 150-pound black girl with black hair, brown eyes and light complexion, police said. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt, tan pants and tan boots.

Hall might be carrying a black purse and pink book bag, police said.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380, or call 911.