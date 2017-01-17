Rauner will not attend inauguration, but wants to work closely with Trump Administration

FOX 32 NEWS - Governor Bruce Rauner hopes the new Republican administration will be good for Illinois. He provided a peek at his Washington wish list on Tuesday, with schools and construction projects at the top.

After two years of divided government and stalemate in the state capitol, Governor Rauner hopes Republican control of Washington, D.C. will deliver a dramatically different result.

“I want to work closely with the federal government to get creative financing for more infrastructure, road expansion, rail expansion, canal work, airport work,” Rauner said. “I want to work with the federal administration on education funding and reform. And real quality options and choices for every parent in every neighborhood, so we have high-quality schools everywhere.”

Some Rauner allies hope a Republican-controlled congress, White House and Supreme Court could even deliver on a national level changes that Rauner has sought in Springfield, including new restrictions on the power of teachers unions. Rauner regards Trump's nominee for Secretary of Education as a kindred soul. Her capitol hill confirmation hearing continued on Tuesday.

“I share President-elect Trump's view that it's time to shift the debate from what the system thinks is best for kids to what moms and dads want, expect and deserve,” said Betsy DeVos.

Billionaire Betsy DeVos has, like Bruce Rauner, given tens of millions of dollars to charter schools and other alternatives to regular public schools. Rauner's eager to work with her and other Trump appointees.

“So we just gotta be thoughtful and we'll pursue it. I’m just going to be a strong advocate for the people of Illinois in these discussions,” Rauner said.

But the governor says he will not go to Washington for Friday’s inauguration of President Trump.