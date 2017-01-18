Illinois judges to be trained for in-school programs

- Illinois judges will undergo training to be able to present school programs that offer a positive image of the judiciary.

The Illinois Judges Association will conduct the training in Chicago on Jan. 26. It is presented by the association's In-School Programs Committee.

The programs are aimed at kindergarteners through high school students. For the youngest children, a judge reads the book "Abe Lincoln's Hat." It stokes interest in Lincoln and the law.

There's a program for middle-school students to raise awareness about cyberbullying and harassment, "sexting" and pornography.

Another program for middle- and high-school students addresses the dangers of underage drinking, drug-use and sex.

And juniors and seniors may attend a "courtroom in the classroom" session that uses media, skits and conservation to discuss Fourth Amendment rights in school.