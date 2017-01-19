U of Illinois looking to increase enrollment by 15 percent

- University of Illinois trustees are to be presented with an ambitious plan to increase enrollment by nearly 15 percent at the system's three campuses.

School officials say University of Illinois President Tim Killeen will present the plan to the Board of Trustees at their meeting Thursday in Chicago. The plan's goal would have more than 93,600 students enrolled at the school's campuses in Urbana-Champaign, Chicago and Springfield over the next five years.

Killeen says the effort will expand academic programs and opportunities for Illinois students and minorities. He says expanding those opportunities will help curb a growing migration of Illinois students to out-of-state colleges.

Separately on Thursday the board of trustees is to consider extending a freeze on its base tuition for in-state freshmen to a third consecutive year.