Metra, CTA to add capacity for Women's March on Chicago

CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire) Metra and the CTA are adding capacity on trains Saturday as they prepare for the Women’s March on Chicago.

The CTA will run longer trains on the Blue, Brown, Green and Orange lines between 5 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday, according to the transit agency.

However, bus service in the vicinity of the march and rally may be delayed or rerouted, the CTA warns. CTA Bus Tracker may not accurately predict arrival times for buses in the Loop.

Metra will run its regular Saturday schedule, but will add extra capacity on all lines to accommodate the expected higher ridership. The Milwaukee North and Milwaukee West lines will each have an extra scheduled outbound train.

The march is expected to begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at Jackson and Columbus, according to the event’s Facebook group, which has 31,925 members.