Bloomingdale police officer killed in crash

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - A Bloomingdale police officer was killed in a crash while responding to a call Thursday night in the northwest suburb.

Officer Raymond Murrell, 27, was responding to a crime in progress at the time of the single-vehicle crash about 9:30 p.m. at Army Trail Road and Cardinal Avenue, according to Bloomingdale police and the DuPage County coroner’s office.

Murrell, who lived in Addison, had to be extricated from the SUV and was pronounced dead at GlenOaks Hospital in Glendale Heights at 10:50 p.m., authorities said. The preliminary findings of an autopsy Friday indicated he died from multiple traumatic injuries.

Murrell graduated from the police academy in June 2016, and received a life-saving commendation during his time with the department, police said.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Murrell family and to our staff, for this tremendous loss,” the department said in a statement.

He was a member of Bloomingdale Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 175, as well as the lodge’s labor council unit, a statement from the union said.

“The Fraternal Order of Police has lost a fellow member and brother who died doing what he loved, serving his community,” FOP State Lodge President Chris Southwood said in the statement. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to Raymond’s family, friends, fellow police officers and community members who all have been greatly enriched by knowing him.”

The cause of the crash remains under investigation Friday.

Funeral arrangements for Murrell were being planned with Salerno Funeral Home in Roselle.