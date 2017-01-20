Man missing since Wednesday from Jefferson Park

- Police are asking for the public’s help in the search for a man who has been missing from the Northwest Side Jefferson Park neighborhood since Wednesday.

Robinson “Rob” Molina, 23, is missing from the area near Foster and Northwest Highway, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

Molina is described as a 5-foot-7, 170-pound Hispanic man with brown eyes, black hair and medium complexion, police said. He was last seen wearing a blue Comcast Xfinity shirt, black Xfinity sweater, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information should call the Area North Special Victims Unit at (312) 744-8266.