Local women heading to D.C. to march on Washington Local Local women heading to D.C. to march on Washington On Saturday, more than one million people are expected to join women's marches across the country.

The biggest groups are expected in Washington D.C. and Chicago.

The Women's March on Chicago will begin at Columbus and Jackson Saturday morning. More than 50-thousand are expected to attend.

Another group, more than 100 women and other supporters, boarded buses in south suburban Beverly to head to Washington D.C. They are making the 10-hour drive to the nation’s capital to join an expected 200k others for the Women's March on Washington.

"A lot of people say this doesn't really make a difference. But, it makes a difference to me. It reminds me that I can stand up as a citizen and hopefully that will translate to my life when I get back,” said Angela Tuttle.

There are women from all different walks of life, from those who are experienced in activism to those just learning about what it means.

"We talk about it in class, but we usually talk about everyone's rights, not women’s,” said Chanel Cosey.

Dozens of teens are also hopping on the buses and will learn firsthand the many causes these women are marching for.

However, ladies aren't the only ones joining in.

"Everyone has a right to join in. Even if they're male or female, it don’t matter," said Keenan Sharif.

It will be a whirlwind trip for many of these women and men.

"I hope it even turns out to be more. But, I think when we look at all the marches across the country it's going to be unbelievable to see how many people are willing to stand up and say this is enough. We need to treat each other with kindness and we need to stand up for those who can't stand up for themselves,” Tuttle said.