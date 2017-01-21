Chicago women's march aims to send message to Trump

CHICAGO (AP) - Thousands of people, especially women, are expected in downtown Chicago for a march that's connected to a similar gathering in Washington.

The Women's March on Chicago is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Saturday with a rally in Grant Park, followed by a march at 11:30 a.m.

Local activists will talk about health care, immigrant rights and gun violence. Organizers say they also want to send a message to President Donald Trump that "women will defend and further their rights."

Organizers want to connect people with organizations and causes. More than 50,000 people are expected to attend.

Chicago's march is occurring the same day as a larger march in Washington and similar events in 200 other cities.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

NEW RALLY SITE/START OF MARCH: Intersection of Columbus Drive and Jackson Boulevard

DIRECTIONS FOR MARCHERS: Marchers should enter the rally area from the south on Congress Parkway or Balbo Drive

ACCESSIBILITY DROP-OFF SITE: Persons with disabilities should enter southbound on Columbus Drive from Randolph Street

NEW MARCH ROUTE: West on Jackson Boulevard to Federal Plaza

STREET CLOSURES: Jackson will be closed at 7 p.m. on Jan. 20

Columbus will be closed at 12 a.m. on Jan. 21

TIMING: 9:15 a.m.: Live Music

10 a.m.: Rally

11:30 a.m.: March Start

NOTE: Due to expected crowds, the City estimates that it will take two hours to complete the march route.

RALLY SPEAKERS/PERFORMERS:

— Ari Afsar, Karen Olivo, & Samantha Marie Ware: From the cast of Hamilton, Performance

— Jaquie Algee: Director of External Relations, SEIU Healthcare of Illinois & Marilyn Katz: Co-Founder of Chicago Women Take Action

— Jean Albright: Master Sergeant (retired) U.S. Air Force

— Eman Hassaballa Aly: Muslim community Activist, TRUST Collective

— Faith Arnold: SEIU Healthcare Illinois, Fight for $15

— Khadine Bennett: American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois

— Eloise Diaz Bahrmasel: RISE Movement

— Ann Christophersen & Lynn Mooney: Women & Children First

— Cleopatra Cowley-Pendleton: Hadiya Pendleton Foundation

— Rabbi Shoshanah Conover: Temple Sholom of Chicago

— Pat Dowell (3rd), Susan Garza (10th), & Michele Smith (43rd): Alderwomen, City of Chicago

— The Full Court Press Second Line Drummers: Performance

— Kids Off The Block & Diane Latiker: Speaking and Performing

— Eva Lewis, Maxine Aguilar, Maxine Wint, and Yahair Tarr: Youth For Black Lives

— Lights of Zion: Performance

— Tamar Manasseh: Mothers Against Senseless Killings

— Fawzia Mirza: Actor/Producer, Emcee

— Sara Paretsky: Author, Sisters in Crime Creator

— Channyn Lynne Parker: Transgender activist, TransLife Project Manager

— Rahnee Patrick: Independent Living at Access Living

— Aislinn Pulley: Lead Organizer for Black Lives Matter Chicago

— Maria Socorro Pesqueria: President, Mujeres Latinas en Accion

— Tiffany Pryor: Executive Director, Illinois Caucus for Adolescent Health

— Liz Radford, Ann Scholhamer, and Jessica Scheller: Co-Chairs of the Women’s March on Chicago

— Lucy Smith: Performance

— Shani Smith: Lead Marshall of Women’s March on Chicago, Safety Instruction, SEIU Healthcare Illinois

— So Chi Voices: Performance

— Opal Staples: Performance

— Katie Thiede: Vice President of Development, Planned Parenthood of Illinois

— Kimberly Wasserman: Executive Director, Little Village Environmental Justice Organization

— Reyna Wences: Organized Communities Against Deportations

— Rev. Dr. Janette C. Wilson, Esq.: National RainbowPUSH Coalition