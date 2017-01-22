Lake County Sheriff K9 shot in the line of duty back home again

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (FOX 32 News) - A law enforcement dog that was shot and wounded in the line of duty is back home again.



Lake County Sheriff K9 Blade was shot by a suspect during a foot chase in Northwest Indiana earlier this month. The suspect, Marquis Thomas, 19, was shot by the police officer, and suffered life-threatening injuries.



Blade is a four-year veteran of the department. The sherrif's department said he saved his human partner's life.



Blade has undergone surgeries to remove bullet fragments and repair his broken jaw. He went home this weekend.

