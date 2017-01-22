North suburban man finds $50,000 winning ticket in his wallet

A north suburban man is a little richer thanks to an awesome discovery in his wallet.

Cesar Pineda Park City was paying for gas when he noticed an old Powerball lottery ticket in his wallet.

He checked it right away and found out he won $50,000 back in November. He matched four numbers plus the Powerball in the drawing.

He said he's going to put the money towards buying a house.
 

