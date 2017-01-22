Computer problem at United Airlines grounds all domestic flights

United Airlines passengers across the country found themselves grounded Sunday night when the company ran into a computer problem.



The Airline instituted a domestic ground stop around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.



As of 7:45 p.m., 81 United flights at O'Hare International Airport were delayed.

At 8:10 p.m., United tweeted that the ground stop was over. "We're working to get flights on their way," the company tweeted. "We apologize for the inconvenience to our customers."

FOX 32 News reporter Elizabeth Matthews was tweeting with a passenger on a flight stuck at O'Hare. Kelly O'Bray told us: "[I'm]at O'hare and they are having us stay on board until 8 in the hope the computer comes back online."