VIDEO: Cop appears to throw cup of coffee at motorcyclist

- A video surfaced over the weekend that appears to show a Chicago police officer throw a cup of coffee at a passing motorist.

The video shows a group of motorcyclists riding through River North when a police officer who is standing in the middle of the street appears to throw a cup of coffee at one of the riders.

"I got you on camera, bro," the motorcyclist says in the video as a brown liquid runs down the camera lens.

CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi called the officer's behavior "very concerning" in an email and added that the Internal Affairs Bureau is investigating the video.

WARNING: This video contains explicit language. Watch at your own discretion