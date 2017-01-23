Shedd Aquarium to close two days this week before free days

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - The Shedd Aquarium will be closed two days this week for maintenance and training before offering free admission the rest of the month for Illinois residents.

The aquarium will be closed Wednesday and Thursday for routine maintenance and cleaning, according to a statement. During those days, the Shedd will introduce more than 200 staff members to its new guest service philosophy, “The Shedd Way.”

Then, from Jan. 27-31, Illinois residents will get free general admission or $15 Shedd Total Experience Passes, the aquarium announced. The total experience pass includes access to the Wild Reef, Abbott Oceanarium and “Amphibian” exhibit.

Proof of residency must be provided in person when buying tickets at the discount rate. The aquarium is open 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. weekdays, and 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. on weekends.