Fire officials: 1 dead after Metra train hits vehicle on NW Side

- One person was killed when a Metra train on the Union Pacific-Northwest Line struck a vehicle Thursday morning in the Norwood Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side, fire officials said.

Emergency crews were responded about 7:10 a.m. to reports of a train striking a vehicle near Nagle and Northwest Highway, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Jeff Lyle. Details about the crash were not immediately known.

Inbound train No. 610, which was scheduled to arrive in Chicago at 7:22 a.m., struck the vehicle, according to a service alert from Metra.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, Lyle said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not provide information on the fatality.

Trains were halted in both directions near the Gladstone Park station as a result of the crash and Metra was anticipating “extensive delays.”