‘Major' water main break floods streets in Sauganash

- A “major” water main break flooded several Sauganash neighborhood streets Thursday morning on the Northwest Side.

The Department of Water Management was notified about 3 a.m. of the water main break near North Kilpatrick and West Peterson avenues, according to director of public affairs Gary Litherland.

A valve that controls water to the city’s system was blown, he said, adding, “We don’t know what happened, we don’t know if the valve is broken.”

As of 8 a.m., the water had been turned off in the area, Litherland said.

A three-to-four-block radius was affected by the “major” water main break, Chicago Police said. The city’s Department of Streets and Sanitation was working to salt the streets, and ComEd and People’s Gas had been notified.

“Our biggest problem is the gutter basins were clogged. There’s a lot of leaves and debris in the street,” Litherland said. “There are some areas where I’m sure people did take water into their basements.”