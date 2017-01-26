Pedestrian struck by Metra train in Crystal Lake

CRYSTAL LAKE (Sun-Times Media Wire) - All trains are halted on Metra’s Union Pacific North-Northwest Line Thursday morning after a pedestrian was struck by a train in northwest suburban Crystal Lake.

Inbound train No. 636 struck a pedestrian near Crystal Lake about 10:45 a.m., according to Metra’s website. All trains are halted in both directions.

Details about the pedestrian’s condition weren’t immediately available.

Earlier Thursday morning, another Union Pacific-Northwest Line train struck a vehicle in the Norwood Park neighborhood on the city’s Northwest Side, shutting down the line for about three hours.

The crash happened about 7:10 a.m. near Nagle and Northwest Highway, according to the Chicago Fire Department. One person was pronounced dead at the scene.