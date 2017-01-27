Vehicle crashes into Skokie post office

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - A vehicle crashed into a post office Friday afternoon in north suburban Skokie.

The vehicle crashed into the front of the building near Madison and Niles Center Road at 12:48 p.m., according to Skokie police.

The vehicle pulled up to park in front of the post office but then accelerated into the building and through the front vestibule, Skokie Fire Department Battalion Chief Jeff Hoeflich told reporters at the scene.

While the cause of the crash remained under investigation Friday, police said the driver might have hit the wrong pedal. Drugs or alcohol did not appear to be factors.

The driver will be cited for improper lane usage and driving off the roadway, police said.

No one was hit by the vehicle and no serious injuries were reported, Hoeflich said. The damage to the building was “mainly cosmetic.”