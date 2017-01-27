IPRA releases police-involved shooting video of Richard Grimes

FOX 32 NEWS - The Independent Police Review Authority, in an effort to be more transparent, released video of another police-involved shooting on Friday.

This police-involved shooting happened Thanksgiving weekend after a man was accused of shooting his pregnant girlfriend in the stomach.

Police were trying to locate 33-year-old Richard Grimes after they say he shot his girlfriend, and during the pursuit is when officers say he fired at them.

Video just released by IPRA shows officers rolling up onto the scene where they saw Grimes. An officer then gets out of his vehicle and grimes points a gun at him, firing at the officer and the officer instantly hits the ground. The cop then gets up, but falls back to the ground and checks himself for any wounds.

Another video shows officers running to a gangway where Grimes was spotted in the 4500 block of North Kenton. Police say Grimes fired more shots and officers returned fire, killing him.

IPRA released various perspectives of the shooting, but no video shows the fatal shot of Grimes.

The pregnant girlfriend's unborn child was killed.

Although the videos are posted, at this point IPRA is still investigating the shooting.