Glendale Heights man wins $200K lotto prize

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - A northwest suburban Glendale Heights man won $200,000 with a scratch-off lottery ticket.

Alfredo Perez, who has lived in Glendale Heights for 10 years, was at home when he used a penny to scratch his ticket and hit the jackpot, according to a statement from the Illinois Lottery. He plans to share the money with his family, pay bills and invest.

The Clark gas station at 168 N. Addison Ave. in Elmhurst received a bonus of $2,000, or 1 percent of the prize amount, for selling the winning ticket.