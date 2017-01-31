Metra fare increase kicks in on Wednesday

- A fare increase for Metra passes takes effect on Wednesday, boosting prices by 25 cents for a one-way ticket, the Chicago Sun-Times is reporting.

The fare increase will generate $16 million for the transit agency, which gets about half its operating budget from fares. The money from the price boost will be used entirely for capital projects across the Metra system, the agency said. The increased prices will net the agency about 6 percent more in fare revenue.

Metra officials have increased fares in each of the last three years, largely to address what the agency says is a $11.7 billion backlog in capital needs to keep the rail system functioning properly.

The price of a 10-ride ticket will increase by $2.75, and monthly passes will cost $11.57 more. Metra officials have increased fares in each of the last three years. Reduced-fare tickets will increase in price by 25 cents for a one-way ticket, $1.50 for a 10-ride pass and $7.50 for a monthly pass.