Caterpillar to relocate HQ to Chicago area

- Caterpillar announced today it will be moving its global headquarters to the Chicago area.

“Caterpillar’s Board of Directors has been discussing the benefits of a more accessible, strategic location for some time,” Caterpillar CEO Jim Umpleby said in a statement. “Since 2012, about two-thirds of Caterpillar’s sales and revenues have come from outside the United States. Locating our headquarters closer to a global transportation hub, such as Chicago, means we can meet with our global customers, dealers and employees more easily and frequently.”