Mayor Emanuel opens his home to 'Dreamers'

FOX 32 NEWS - Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel opened his home to "Dreamers" on Tuesday night.

The six young people who joined the Emanuel family for dinner all attend Chicago public high schools. They are all undocumented immigrants who were brought here as children. The "DREAM" Act would have given them a path to citizenship, but it's not clear that path will remain clear with Donald Trump in the White House.

Emanuel, who has vehemently protected Chicago's status as a sanctuary city, says Trump's anti-immigration efforts are contrary to American values.

"The power of the United States is that people from all walks of life, every part of the world, can come to Chicago, the most american of american cities," Emanuel said. "And they can give their children a chance at a better life."

Archbishop Blase Cupich, who is an outspoken supporter of immigration, also attended the dinner.