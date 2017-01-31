How will new SCOTUS nominee affect major issues like women's rights?

FOX 32 NEWS - Many people are wondering how Justice nominee Neil Gorsuch will affect major issues like women's rights. His confirmation process is something both sides of the aisle will be watching closely.

Forty-four years ago, the Supreme Court made a surprise ruling that declared abortion legal nationwide known as Roe v. Wade.

That ruling has become a political talking point for Democrats and Republicans, and with a new justice, what will that mean for the future of that court decision.

“If that were to happen and states were to take away access after, let’s say the horrible thing of Roe would be overturned, then who knows what would happen,” said Planned Parenthood spokesperson Julie Lynn. “Women should not be forced to go back to back alley abortions or DIY abortions, which are currently happening in states where restrictions are increasing.”

This month, hundreds of thousands descended on Washington, D.C. to march for women’s rights the day after the Presidential inauguration. Last week, another march for pro-life believers took over D.C.

On paper, Justice nominee Gorsuch is essentially replacing the late Justice Scalia and shares his conservative values.

Still, the National Abortion Federation released a statement Tuesday night that said senators should vote against this nominee because "the stakes are extremely high for women's health and safety."

While the American Life League agrees with the nominee and said in a statement, "…he shares the same values and commitment to life."

Ann Scheidler with the Pro-Life Action League said she's thrilled about the nominee and calls Gorsuch a mold of Scalia, but it is hard to know exactly where he stands on Roe v. Wade.

“He has not ruled on an abortion case yet on the Appellate court or even in the District court and it takes a particular case to get it to the Supreme Court to deal with Roe v. Wade stands as settled law or not,” said Scheidler. “We, of course, hope that a case will make its way there and Roe v. Wade will be overturned.”

She said even if Roe v. Wade is overturned, which she believes will happen in the next 4-5 years, nothing will change overnight. It will then go to the states and they will have to change the hearts and minds of many people.