Field Museum offering free admission in February

(© The Field Museum)
(© The Field Museum)

Feb 01 2017

Updated:Feb 01 2017 12:42PM CST

CHICAGO (FOX 32) - The Field Museum has announced that for the entire month of February, admission is free for all Illinois residents.

Basic admission for all adults, seniors, students, and children is free with valid proof of residency.

A valid Illinois driver’s license can be used, and a list of other forms of ID accepted can be found here.

Visitors can also upgrade to a Discovery Pass or an All-Access Pass, which include ticketed exhibitions or 3D movies.

The Field Museum is open every day in February from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

