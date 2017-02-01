Field Museum offering free admission in February

CHICAGO (FOX 32) - The Field Museum has announced that for the entire month of February, admission is free for all Illinois residents.

Basic admission for all adults, seniors, students, and children is free with valid proof of residency.

A valid Illinois driver’s license can be used, and a list of other forms of ID accepted can be found here.

Visitors can also upgrade to a Discovery Pass or an All-Access Pass, which include ticketed exhibitions or 3D movies.

The Field Museum is open every day in February from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.